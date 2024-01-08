MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,049 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

