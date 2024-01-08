Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

ABT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.32. 919,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a market cap of $193.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

