Bayshore Asset Management LLC Sells 5,991 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.18. 95,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

