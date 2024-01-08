Keel Point LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,957. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

