iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

