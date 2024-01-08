Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

DTC traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,470,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,866. The stock has a market cap of $337.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

