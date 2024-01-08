Keel Point LLC Acquires 5,121 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 183,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average is $158.48. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

