iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Decreased by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 535,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,510. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

