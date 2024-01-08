Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,730,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 702,518 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,877,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,554,000.

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,064. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

