Keel Point LLC Purchases 4,403 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.24. 135,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,472. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.