Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Decreased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after purchasing an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,850,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,485,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. 1,878,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

