Keel Point LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,126. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $221.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

