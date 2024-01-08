Keel Point LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,737. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.23. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.