Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Purchases 770 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £169.40 ($215.71).

Shares of LON:CPI traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 22.08 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.71. The stock has a market cap of £375.36 million, a PE ratio of -1,120.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. Capita plc has a 1-year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.92 ($0.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

