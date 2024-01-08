BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Major Shareholder Purchases $71,840.40 in Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,840.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,217,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,277 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $73,864.35.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,090 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $20,146.80.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $197,171.04.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $17,948.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $5,429.38.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $113.04.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,321 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $133,682.67.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,340 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $14,437.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $73,057.60.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.9 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $6.73.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

