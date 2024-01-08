Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells 4,406 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANDE stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $54.64. 28,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,058. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

