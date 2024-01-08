Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $297.12. 79,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,831. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.02 and its 200 day moving average is $269.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

