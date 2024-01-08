Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.02. 1,261,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

