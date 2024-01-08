Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 1.2 %

AFL stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 153,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,683. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

