Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,942 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in HP by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

HP Trading Up 3.4 %

HPQ traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,355. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.