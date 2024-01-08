Rockland Trust Co. Sells 249 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.39. The company had a trading volume of 157,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.