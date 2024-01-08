Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Down to $37.95

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.95, but opened at $36.09. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 2,266,104 shares trading hands.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

