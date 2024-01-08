Rockland Trust Co. Sells 7,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 39,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 94,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM remained flat at $39.44 on Monday. 7,386,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,427,131. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

