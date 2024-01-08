Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 311,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,644. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

