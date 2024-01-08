Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Decreased by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 5.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201,524 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 167,802 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.98. 891,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.