Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.980-2.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.510-0.540 EPS.

Envestnet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $49.50. 135,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,557. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 186.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

