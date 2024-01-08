Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Amgen worth $183,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $302.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $305.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

