American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.02. 600,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,948. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

