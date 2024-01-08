Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.93. 21,656,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,667,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.92 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.