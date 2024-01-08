River Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

