Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.5% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

