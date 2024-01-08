ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

AEP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.92. 340,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,073. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.85.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

