Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.0% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.57. 5,705,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,529,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

