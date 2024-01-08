ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.72. 244,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,031. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.