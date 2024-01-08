Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $596.26. The company had a trading volume of 259,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,048. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.23 and its 200-day moving average is $528.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.22 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

