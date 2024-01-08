iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWN stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $151.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

