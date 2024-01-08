Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 796 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,922. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

