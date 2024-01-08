Navcoin Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,543.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00035878 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002245 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.