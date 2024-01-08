Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $420.49

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $420.49 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,114,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,098,403.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00419344 USD and is down -15.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,062.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
