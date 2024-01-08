LUXO 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,658.05 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, LUXO has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. LUXO has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $4,658.05 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXO Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

