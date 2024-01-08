ThetaDrop (TDROP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.04 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

