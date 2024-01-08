Energi Reaches Market Cap of $8.72 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Energi has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $197,397.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00075885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00021307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001444 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,751,603 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.