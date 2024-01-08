Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 620,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.