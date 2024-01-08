Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

BKNG stock traded up $9.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,417.91. 52,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,172. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,179.32 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,234.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,067.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

