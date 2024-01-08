Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,020 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $4,175,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,120,000 after acquiring an additional 490,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 195,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,309,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

