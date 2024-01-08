Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 243,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,600. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

