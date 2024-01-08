NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEFree Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NICE worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $8.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.87. 101,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.70.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

