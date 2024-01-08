Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FREL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.46. 60,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,493. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

