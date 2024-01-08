Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 351,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after buying an additional 136,102 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 289,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 205,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,805. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

