Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 403.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.95. 683,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.95. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.92 and a 1 year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

